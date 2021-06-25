Spotty downpours through the day

Rain chances will be on the high side again for your Friday. Showers and storms are already meandering around the area as we approach the noon hour. This trend will continue through the day as these fade out and redevelop. The main threat will be locally heavy downpours.

These cells will not move much, so once again street flooding will be a possibility. Keep in mind it won’t rain all day. These cells will pop up and fade out around the area.

Look for a bit less coverage on Saturday and then back to higher rain chances on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will continue to be around 90-92 over the next few days with very humid conditions.