Spotty downpours through the day

Weather

Rain chances will be on the high side again for your Friday. Showers and storms are already meandering around the area as we approach the noon hour. This trend will continue through the day as these fade out and redevelop. The main threat will be locally heavy downpours.

These cells will not move much, so once again street flooding will be a possibility. Keep in mind it won’t rain all day. These cells will pop up and fade out around the area.

Look for a bit less coverage on Saturday and then back to higher rain chances on Sunday.

Afternoon highs will continue to be around 90-92 over the next few days with very humid conditions.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 77°

Saturday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 43% 88° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Monday

86° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 78°

Tuesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 78°

Wednesday

87° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 35% 87° 77°

Thursday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
80°

80°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
80°

84°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
84°

83°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

85°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
85°

85°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
21%
85°

84°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
12%
84°

82°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
6%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
79°

79°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
79°

79°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
79°

78°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
78°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

78°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
18%
78°

78°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
78°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
24%
80°

83°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
83°

84°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
84°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
85°

84°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
84°

