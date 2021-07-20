Spotty downpours possible through the day

Overall rain chances will be more hit or miss through the early to mid afternoon as the heaviest activity remains along the coast and also moves north into central Mississippi. This will be good news for areas that have seen close to 10 inches of rain this morning like Mandeville.

That being said we will still be seeing isolated cells with downpours through the day. Locally heavy rain could lead to pockets of street flooding, but in general the activity should be moving enough to prevent widespread issues. Temperatures will stay cooler in the mid 80s through the afternoon.

Overall it continues to be an unusual summer pattern. Normally we have high pressure and a big ridge around the middle of the country. This week we have a big trough of lower pressure to start which means a fairly unsettled pattern.

Right now it looks like we may see some drier conditions move in for the upcoming weekend, but it looks fairly wet until then. Expect rain chances to begin to taper off by Friday, with highs back in the low 90s at that point.