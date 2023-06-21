Good Morning, New Orleans! Finally, we are a little bit cooler this morning coming off of yesterday’s storms. While a washout is not anticipated, rain chances will be around 50 percent through your afternoon and evening. Most models show a fairly dry morning with storms developing in the early afternoon until tonight.

Any storms that develop may produce frequent lightning and thunder, locally heavy downpours, and gusty winds. Most rain will come to an end shortly after sunset as we lose daytime heating that fuels the afternoon storms. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing no severe weather outlooks today.

Temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 80s to low 90s. No Heat Advisory is issued today either!

Highs through Wednesday afternoon will generally range from 88-92 and of course it will get cooler if any storms pop up nearby.

In the tropics, the National Hurricane Center is highlighting a disturbance just off of Africa’s coast with high development potential and one a bit further west.

This is now classified as Tropical Storm Bret. We’ll be watching it closely as it tracks west this week into Saturday, but right now the tracks takes it south of most islands.