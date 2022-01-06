Some spring showers today then winter returns

We are seeing warmer temperatures to start the Carnival season and it will be more like spring through early afternoon. However this will not last as big changes move in by later in the day. We have a cold front moving through the area by early to mid afternoon.

Expect a broken line of showers to move across the area. Some locally heavy downpours are possible but in general overall rain amounts will be fairly low. After the front moves through though winds will pick up quite a bit out of the north and northwest and you will feel those cooler temperatures move in. Look for gusts this evening and tonight into the 20s and potentially into the 30s at times.

Temperatures will go from the low 70s by late afternoon to the low to mid 30s by this time tomorrow morning. It’s going to be a lot colder to start your Friday! Look for a chilly Friday afternoon as well with highs only in the mid 50s.

After that we warm up quickly this weekend with low 70s Saturday and upper 70s Sunday. Look for a better chance of rain late Sunday with another front moving in. Colder weather will filter in again behind that on Monday.