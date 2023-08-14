NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Temperatures will continue on the hot side through midday Tuesday before a front moves in and brings some relief.

When you factor in the humidity, it will feel much hotter than the actual air temperature. Heat index values or “feels like temperatures” will likely reach as high as 112° to 117° again today and tomorrow.

On Tuesday rain chances will come back as a front moves in. This still may not produce rain everwhere, but we will see a decent coverage of showers and storms. Locally heavy downpours and gusty winds will be possible.

At this point it looks like the front will clear the area on Wednesday bringing with it lower humidity. We will still see low to mid 90s but heat index values will not be much higher. That will also mean a cooler start to the morning on Wednesday and Thursday, especially for northern areas.

Look for temperatures to start to climb again by the end of the week.

