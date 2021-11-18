Some cooler temps across the North Shore on Friday!

A cold front moving through the area Thursday will bring much cooler weather for the end of the week. Breezy conditions will move in overnight as temperatures fall behind the front. Look for low to mid-40s to the north by Friday morning with lows around 50 on the south shore. 

Friday will stay cool with highs in the mid-60s under partly cloudy conditions. Skies will clear out Friday night as temperatures drop to around 40 in the colder spots by Saturday morning.

We are in for another nice weekend with low to mid-70s Saturday and then mid to upper 70s Sunday. Clouds start to build back in Sunday afternoon ahead of another front that night which could also bring a few showers to the area overnight Sunday. 

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

59° / 52°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 59° 52°

Friday

66° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 66° 54°

Saturday

74° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 74° 63°

Sunday

75° / 56°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 75° 56°

Monday

63° / 47°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 63° 47°

Tuesday

60° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 60° 53°

Wednesday

72° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 72° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

9 PM
Cloudy
2%
59°

59°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
59°

58°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
58°

61°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
61°

60°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
60°

59°

2 AM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

3 AM
Clear
0%
57°

57°

4 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

55°

6 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
55°

54°

7 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

53°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

55°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

57°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
57°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

65°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

65°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
65°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

6 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

7 PM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

8 PM
Clear
0%
59°

Interactive Radar

