An unsettled weather pattern is set to continue along the Gulf Coast for the next several days. Deep tropical moisture flowing into the region will help trigger storms on and off throughout the week.

Rain chances on Sunday will be around 50 percent as storm coverage remains scattered, mainly in the afternoon hours. High temperatures will top out in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees before any rain comes through to cool things down.

Monday through Wednesday, storm coverage will be slightly higher with rain chances at about 60 to 70 percent. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and humid conditions.

In the tropics, an area of disturbed weather near the coast of northeastern Mexico has run out of time to develop into a tropical depression or storm before moving inland. Otherwise, the tropics are quiet.