Soggy Tuesday ahead

Rain and storms are already around the area on Tuesday morning and this trend will continue through the day. Waves of locally heavy downpours and showers will continue to move through the area. We will see some breaks in the rain at times but overall expect a soggy day.

Locally heavy rain could lead to pockets of street flooding, but in general the activity should be moving enough to prevent widespread issues. Temperatures will stay cooler in the mid 80s through the afternoon.

Overall it continues to be an unusual summer pattern. Normally we have high pressure and a big ridge around the middle of the country. This week we have a big trough of lower pressure to start which means a fairly unsettled pattern.

Right now it looks like we may see some drier conditions move in for the upcoming weekend, but it looks fairly wet until then. Expect rain chances to begin to taper off by Friday, with highs back in the low 90s at that point.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

81° / 76°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 67% 81° 76°

Wednesday

88° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 54% 88° 79°

Thursday

89° / 79°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 36% 89° 79°

Friday

91° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 24% 91° 80°

Saturday

91° / 79°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 91° 79°

Sunday

91° / 79°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 91° 79°

Monday

90° / 80°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 22% 90° 80°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
77°

77°

8 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
77°

78°

9 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
78°

80°

10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
37%
80°

80°

11 AM
Cloudy
18%
80°

80°

12 PM
Cloudy
18%
80°

79°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
79°

79°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
79°

79°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
79°

80°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
80°

80°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
39%
80°

80°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
80°

80°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

80°

8 PM
Cloudy
24%
80°

79°

9 PM
Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
78°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
44%
78°

78°

12 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

1 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
78°

78°

2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
78°

78°

3 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
78°

78°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

77°

5 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
35%
77°

77°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
38%
77°

Interactive Radar

