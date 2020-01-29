Watch Now
Soggy start to your Wednesday, but rain is moving out!

Scattered showers & thunderstorms across southeast Louisiana overnight, with most spots receiving .10-.25″ of rainfall.

We’re still seeing a few locally heavy downpours across the Northshore, with light-moderate showers south of Lake Pontchartrain.

The good news? Rain is moving out! Much of the rain will come to an end by 9AM, with only a 20% chance for a spotty shower this afternoon.

Mostly cloudy conditions with high temps in the upper 50s-lower 60s this afternoon. Low temps tonight in the 40s.

We stay dry on Thursday with highs near 60, but rain chances will return by Friday.

Here’s the great news. Much of the rain will exit our area by Friday afternoon, leading to a dry Saturday-Sunday! Great news for any outdoor events planned for Sunday’s Superbowl!

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

61° / 47°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 40% 61° 47°

Thursday

62° / 53°
More clouds than sun
More clouds than sun 20% 62° 53°

Friday

60° / 47°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 70% 60° 47°

Saturday

61° / 46°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 61° 46°

Sunday

68° / 53°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 68° 53°

Monday

69° / 62°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 69° 62°

Tuesday

74° / 58°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 74° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

59°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
59°

60°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
60°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
61°

60°

3 PM
Cloudy
20%
60°

60°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
60°

59°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
59°

57°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

57°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
57°

55°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
55°

54°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
54°

53°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
53°

52°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
52°

51°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
51°

50°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

50°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

3 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

4 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

49°

5 AM
Cloudy
10%
49°

