Our next rain chance will be moving in Friday with at least one and potentially two rounds of storms. The first round will move through mid to late morning. It does look like this batch may be shifting a bit to the south as it moves in, but still expect some wet conditions that could linger into early afternoon.

Expect locally heavy rain along with the threat of gusty winds with that batch. Temperatures will mainly stay in the low to mid 70s.

The next rain chance comes in later Friday evening and Friday night as the front pushes through. Right now it looks like that line will be weakening with the best chance for showers being north of I-10.

The weekend looks great after that. Look for lows in the 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s with low humidity through Sunday.