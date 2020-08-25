Snowy, freezing winter predicted for much of US, Farmers’ Almanac says

Weather

by: Laura Morrison and Nexstar Media Wire

(WJW) — The Farmers’ Almanac has released its extended forecast for the 2020-2021 winter season, and for those among us who are cold-adverse, the outlook looks grim.

Winter is coming for most of the United States in the form of snow and cold, the periodical said, most likely in the places that are used to such occurrences.

According to the forecast, the Great Lakes area is set to see its “fair share of snow,” and the entire east side of the country should expect a big dump of snow near the end of March.

Meanwhile, areas like the Pacific Northwest and Southwest can expect a more dry and mild winter, the Farmers’ Almanac said. Still, others, like Tennessee, are considered a wild card region by the publication.

Of course, this is the same group that predicted a “Polar Coaster” last year, which never came to fruition, as on the whole the winter was far milder than usual. However, the almanac said they did get some of last year’s predictions correct.

In the meantime, remember that summer doesn’t end until Sept. 22. Read the whole Farmers’ Almanac report here.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

88° / 81°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 81°

Wednesday

89° / 81°
Showers
Showers 60% 89° 81°

Thursday

89° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 79°

Friday

90° / 79°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 40% 90° 79°

Saturday

89° / 78°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 89° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 87° 78°

Monday

88° / 78°
Morning thunderstorms
Morning thunderstorms 50% 88° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

85°

1 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

88°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
60%
88°

87°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
87°

88°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
88°

86°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

86°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
86°

84°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
84°

83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

82°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

82°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

83°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

83°

7 AM
Few Showers
30%
83°

85°

8 AM
Showers
40%
85°

86°

9 AM
Showers
40%
86°

87°

10 AM
Showers
50%
87°

89°

11 AM
Showers
50%
89°

