Snow squalls are moving across the Northeast, including major metros like New York

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Several snow squall warnings are posted Wednesday morning throughout the Northeast as heavy snow gives way to potentially deadly travel conditions.

The snow squalls could reach the New York City and Philadelphia metro areas throughout the day.

“Snow showers are moving into the area which may result in brief bursts of snow and gusty winds,” the National Weather Service in New York tweeted. “These will reduce visibility and create hazardous travel. Additional snow showers or snow squalls are possible through the afternoon.”

Squalls like these have been seen to produce 1 to 2 inches of snow in less than an hour.

They will cause extremely poor visibility in heavy and blowing snow. This type of snow squall can lead to multi-car wrecks on interstates. Airports will also be impacted as snow squalls pass.

The New York City Emergency Management Department issued a hazardous travel advisory through Wednesday evening.

“New Yorkers should plan for hazardous travel conditions and are advised to exercise caution and consider taking public transportation,” the agency suggested. “If you are traveling through a snow squall, turn on headlights, drive slowly, and exercise caution. Consider avoiding or delaying travel until the snow squall passes.”

A snow squall can people off guard, as many were caught by surprise last month when a snow squall covered New York in a sudden cloud and dusting of snow.

