Small front coming from the north, rain expected overnight

Rain chances will stay high for the first couple of days of the week. We have a lot of moisture in the atmosphere and you can feel the humidity when you step outside.

Tonight a small front will move down from the north and bring with it another chance for rain and storms. These will continue off and on through the day Tuesday. Like today heavy rain and locally strong wind gusts will be the main threats.

Any of the storms that develop could produce locally heavy downpours that lead to street flooding, especially in areas that received more rain during Claudette.

Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 80s but be cooler around the storms. Rain coverage starts to go down on Wednesday with hotter temperatures by the end of the week.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

72° / 74°
Rain
Rain 0% 72° 74°

Tuesday

83° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 81% 83° 77°

Wednesday

88° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 53% 88° 78°

Thursday

88° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 44% 88° 78°

Friday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 87° 78°

Saturday

87° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 87° 78°

Sunday

86° / 78°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 37% 86° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

74°

7 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
74°

74°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
74°

79°

9 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
38%
79°

79°

10 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
36%
79°

78°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
72%
78°

78°

12 AM
Thunderstorms
80%
78°

77°

1 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
77°

78°

2 AM
Thunderstorms
65%
78°

77°

3 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
77°

76°

4 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
76°

77°

5 AM
Thunderstorms
76%
77°

77°

6 AM
Thunderstorms
68%
77°

77°

7 AM
Thunderstorms
75%
77°

77°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
77°

78°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
78%
78°

80°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
80°

80°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
70%
80°

81°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
81°

81°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
71%
81°

82°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
82°

82°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
59%
82°

82°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
82°

82°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
82°

81°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
57%
81°

