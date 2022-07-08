Storms with heavy rain are slowly moving around the south shore Friday afternoon. These are aslo producing dangerous lightning. Be aware that street flooding will be possible due to the high rainfall rates and slow movement. Look for less coverage on the north shore and in southern Mississippi.

Saturday looks to be similar to today in terms of rainfall coverage. The best chance will be along and south of I-10. Temperatures will warm up with the lower rain chances. Highs will be back in the low to mid 90s on Saturday. The humidity will also be very high with all the moisture in the ground from recent rainfall. This will make it feel very unpleasant over the next few days, although heat index values will likely stay just below advisory criteria.