Slightly less humid today, lower rain chances for the weekend

Less humidity on Thursday, September 2, and less rain chances into the weekend

Happy Thursday! We’re looking at a mild weather start across southeast Louisiana today. But as the sun comes up temperatures are going to start to heat up. As we’ve been preaching the past couple of days, please remember generator safety if you’re operating with power under a generator.

Keep that generator 20 feet away from the home. We’ve already had New Orleans EMS responding to multiple carbon monoxide poisoning events across the area. We lost way too many lives after Hurricane Laura because of generator safety, so please keep that in mind, and if your friends have one tell them the same right now.

Radar picture is clear, but we are expecting some scattered storms today. We have somewhat of a boundary of storms that developed over south Mississippi overnight.

We’ll see that probably fire up into the afternoon, but not expecting a washout today which is definitely some good news with so much roof damage across the area.

North of the lake we’ve got some river flood warnings that continue, but Meteorologist Scot Pilie says that after looking through all of our hydro-graphs this morning, all of our rivers have reached their crest and are starting to fall.

Heat Advisory in effect for all of SE Louisiana on Thursday, September 2

We are under another heat advisory, and that is for all of southeast Louisiana. Temperatures today, upper 80’s to near 90 degrees. Rain chance at about 40%.

Highs again right near 90 degrees in Picayune, 89 in Abita Springs and Slidell, and 89 in Bay St. Louis. It’s going to feel like the low 100’s into the afternoon.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

89° / 77°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 38% 89° 77°

Friday

90° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 15% 90° 77°

Saturday

89° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 17% 89° 77°

Sunday

87° / 77°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 13% 87° 77°

Monday

86° / 76°
PM Thunderstorms
PM Thunderstorms 35% 86° 76°

Tuesday

86° / 76°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 33% 86° 76°

Wednesday

84° / 76°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 84° 76°

