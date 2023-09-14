Good Morning, New Orleans! Today’s forecast will feel very familiar as it’s similar to yesterday’s.

While temperatures have only dropped a few degrees, the lower humidity has made it feel more comfortable outdoors, especially early in the morning.

High temperatures will continue to top out in the upper 80s to low 90s under mostly clear skies for the next few days. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the upper 60s to low 70s for the Northshore, while locations south of Lake Pontchartrain generally seeing mid 70s.

Rain chances remain higher these next few days, around 40 percent or more. A statewide burn ban is still in effect for Louisiana as severe drought conditions persist.

In the tropics, Hurricane Lee continues moving west through the Atlantic as a Category 2. Large swells along the East Coast will likely lead to coastal flooding and erosion, rough surf, and dangerous rip currents over the next several days.

The good news is that Lee will not directly impact land over the next week as it slowly turns north before potentially reaching the U.S. mainland. There is a chance the storm could make landfall around Maine or eastern Canada as a much weaker system.