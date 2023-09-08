A typical summertime weather pattern is expected over the next couple of days with warm temperatures and occasional afternoon storms.

Warm weather is expected Friday with high temperatures a few degrees higher. Our heat index values should also increase slightly, moving into the upper 90s and triple digits. This means a heat advisory is no longer in effect.

There is a lower rain chance today than we saw yesterday.

Lee has been upgraded to a major hurricane as it continues to strengthen rapidly. Lee is now a strong Category 5 as it moves north of the Caribbean over the next week. Most models show the storm moving between Bermuda and the U.S. Atlantic Coast, but it is still a little too early to know if it will make landfall or stay over open water. If it were to impact the United States, it is sill 8 days away, so there is plenty of time to watch how the system evolves.

Either way this will not pose a threat to anybody along the Gulf Coast.

Our forecast for the weekend and gameday festivities looks great as temperatures will feel a little bit cooler.