NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After multiple weeks of extreme heat along the Gulf Coast, temperatures and humidity have decreased slightly, making it feel a little more comfortable outside.

Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s for the next couple of days with heat index values or “feels like temperatures” in the upper 90s to low 100s. This will keep us just below the local criteria for any heat alerts.

We may see a Heat Advisory issued once again over the weekend or early next week as highs return to the upper 90s and heat index values returns to the upper 100s. A Heat Advisory is issued any time “feels like temperatures” are forecast to reach 108° or higher.

Drought conditions are expected to continue across South Louisiana and South Mississippi with little to no rain in the forecast for the rest of the week.

