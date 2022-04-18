After a weekend with above-normal temperatures across the Gulf Coast, our forecast for this week is a little cooler and not as humid.



Temperatures will remain in 70s today through Wednesday before highs in the 80s return Thursday into the upcoming weekend.

Rain chances remain low for the next several days, so some good news as we welcome back the Zurich Classic, French Quarter Fest, and two Pelicans Playoff games!

Our next chance for rain comes by the end of the weekend with a 20 to 30 percent chance on Sunday.