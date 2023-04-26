Good Morning as a combination on clouds and sun return with some rain chances around, especially south! We’ll see another pleasant afternoon on Wednesday with clouds eventually departing!

Today will be nice and warm with partly cloudy conditions around the area until lunch time before sunshine returns.

Expect temperatures rising out of the 60s into the upper 70s and 80s on both sides of Lake Pontchartrain!

You’re waking up tomorrow to a changing weather pattern as storms march east from the west.

The Storm Prediction Center is issuing a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for severe weather. Gusty winds and spin up tornadoes are a possiblity as this line moves through.

Humidity is forecast to rise gradually over the next day as moisture flows in from the Gulf of Mexico.

Rain chances increase Thursday, but the forecast for the Plaquemines Parish Seafood Fest and Jazz Fest looks phenomenal.