NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Most of the storms have moved south Thursday evening but we will still have the chance for a few isolated showers or storms tonight. Expect another chance of rain on Friday, with the best chance being on the western side of the area. Overall just spotty activity will be seen at 30%. After that we will stay mainly dry through the weekend and early next week.

Temperatures will continue to be in the low to mid 90s over the next several days. Lower humidity will move in over the weekend making for nicer mornings. Expect lows in the 60s across the northern half of the area by Saturday morning and continuing through at least Monday morning.

Hurricane Lee continues to strengthen in the Atlantic and is now a category 5 storm. The forecast takes it to a very rare 180 mph. The good news is that it will not directly impact land over the next week as it turns north before reaching the U.S. mainland.