Slight increase in rain chance today

The latest radar Thursday morning shows quite a bit of shower activity developing offshore and along the coast. This indicates a bit better chance of seeing those inland through the day once we start to heat up.

We are suddenly back in a more typical summer pattern and that will continue through the weekend the way it looks now. This means isolated storms will pop up during the daytime heating hours around noon to 4pm but they will be spotty.

Look for temperatures to warm into the low 90s through the day. Humidity will make it feel like 100-105.

Rain and storms will develop as temperatures warm to around 90. It does look like a slightly better rain chance overall today and Friday.

This trend continues through Sunday before better rain chances come back early next week. Highs will stay in the low 90s over the next few days.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 87° 79°

Friday

86° / 79°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 58% 86° 79°

Saturday

88° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 88° 78°

Sunday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 87° 78°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 48% 86° 77°

Tuesday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 49% 85° 77°

Wednesday

85° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 85° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

80°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
80°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
80°

82°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
12%
82°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
84°

85°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
85°

86°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
86°

87°

12 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
87°

85°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
58%
85°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
46%
86°

86°

3 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

86°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
86°

86°

5 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
24%
85°

85°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
85°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
18%
83°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
6%
82°

82°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
7%
82°

81°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
81°

81°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
81°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
7%
80°

80°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
80°

80°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
80°

80°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
80°

Interactive Radar

