More wet weather is on the way for the Gulf Coast as we remain in an unsettled pattern.

Some localized heavy downpours can be expected around the peak of daytime heating, mainly between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. The best chance for rain will be along and south of the I-10 corridor.

There’s a better chance for widespread rain on Thursday and Friday, as tropical moisture from the Gulf of Mexico flows into the area. Over the next five days, around 2 to 3 inches of rain can be expected, but some spots could see easily double that amount if we have some slow-moving storms with heavy rain. This may lead to minor flooding in some locations as we have seen over the past few days.

With strong onshore wind flow, there is also the potential for coastal inundation of 1 to 2 feet at high tide. through the middle of the week. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon.

This pattern will continue through much of the week. Expect most of the rain to diminish at night but then redevelop each afternoon with the daytime heating. Temperatures will be topping out in the mid to upper 80s through Friday thanks to rain and cloud cover.