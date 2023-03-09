Very warm again Thursday afternoon as temperatures sit in the low to mid 80s. Expect muggy conditions with patchy fog to develop overnight again.

Right now a cold front looks to move through on Friday. That front will be mostly dry with just a few showers as it moves in. It will briefly drop the humidity to start the weekend with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s on Saturday.

On Sunday we see the warm air surge back ahead of a strong cold front coming in overnight Sunday night. Expect mid 80s across the area. That front moves through by Monday morning and that finally brings more of a substantial pattern change to the area. Most of next week will see highs in the 60s.