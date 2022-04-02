After some early morning showers, cloud cover has been sticking around across Southeast Louisiana as we head into the late afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will help to continue to keep our temperatures a little bit cooler. Highs this afternoon top out in the mid 70s.

Tonight, expect gradual clearing with mostly clear skies by tomorrow morning. This evening temperatures will generally be in the mid or upper 60s before midnight, eventually dropping into the upper 50s just before sunrise Sunday.

Expect mostly sunny and dry conditions Sunday with high temperatures for most in the upper 70s. A few locations may even hit 80 degrees in the middle of the afternoon as we reach the peak of daytime heating. Skies stay clear Sunday night as we drop down to the lower 60s.

Monday starts out with a mix of sun and clouds. Skies turn mostly cloudy or overcast in the afternoon ahead of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. The rain chance Monday afternoon is about 60 percent, but rises to about 90 percent Monday night.

There is a low-end risk for severe weather once again Monday night, but it is too early to pinpoint timing or any specific threat. Stay tuned for updates over the next 24-48 hours as we get closer to the Monday night timeframe.