Storms have cleared out for the evening, but more wet weather is on the way in the coming days. Sunday, rain chances rise to about 40 to 50 percent in the afternoon. There will likely be some heavy downpours popping up along I-10 and in the New Orleans metro area as we’ve seen the past couple of days.

Temperatures will be warmer through the weekend with low to mid 90s. The hottest numbers will be farther inland.

After that look for higher rain chances to return as we head into next week. Scattered showers and storms will be back in the forecast by Monday with locally heavy rain possible again through the week.