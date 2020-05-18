Skies clear for a nice afternoon

Rain is moving out of the area Monday morning from a low pressure system over the deep south

Look for clearing skies with plenty of sun. Another warm afternoon is on the way with mid 80s. A breezy west wind around 15 will also be out there.

The area will stay dry through most of Tuesday with just a spotty shower possible late in the day. A little better rain chance moves in on Wednesday with most of that activity staying on the north shore.