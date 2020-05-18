Skies clear for a nice afternoon

Rain is moving out of the area Monday morning from a low pressure system over the deep south

Rain is moving out of the area Monday morning from a low pressure system over the deep south. Showers overnight are ending and we will be dry the rest of the day.

Look for clearing skies with plenty of sun. Another warm afternoon is on the way with mid 80s. A breezy west wind around 15 will also be out there.

The area will stay dry through most of Tuesday with just a spotty shower possible late in the day. A little better rain chance moves in on Wednesday with most of that activity staying on the north shore.

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

85° / 67°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 85° 67°

Tuesday

89° / 72°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 89° 72°

Wednesday

82° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 73°

Thursday

86° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 86° 75°

Friday

86° / 75°
Showers and thunderstorms
Showers and thunderstorms 80% 86° 75°

Saturday

86° / 75°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 75°

Sunday

86° / 74°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 86° 74°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

77°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

79°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
79°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

82°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

83°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

83°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
83°

84°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

84°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
84°

82°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
82°

81°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

78°

8 PM
Clear
0%
78°

77°

9 PM
Clear
0%
77°

76°

10 PM
Clear
0%
76°

74°

11 PM
Clear
0%
74°

73°

12 AM
Clear
0%
73°

72°

1 AM
Clear
10%
72°

71°

2 AM
Clear
10%
71°

71°

3 AM
Clear
10%
71°

70°

4 AM
Clear
10%
70°

69°

5 AM
Clear
10%
69°

68°

6 AM
Clear
10%
68°

70°

7 AM
Sunny
10%
70°

75°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
75°

79°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
79°

