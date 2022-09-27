Hurricane Ian continues to make its way north through the southeastern Gulf of Mexico. Current forecast projections move it inland along the Florida peninsula between Ft. Myers and Tampa. This is actually better news for Tampa as it would mean a less direct flow of water. However it will increase the chance for dangerous surge in Ft. Myers and surrounding areas. Several areas are forecast to see water 9 feet above ground or higher based on the latest forecasts from the NHC.

Otherwise this storm will also be a slow moving system through the Florida peninsula. Even though it will be weakening as it moves north the prolonged impacts could create more issues than they normally though thanks to an extended period of rain and wind.

People with interests within the impacted areas should pay close attention to any alerts or instructions from local officials.