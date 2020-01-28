Significant 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in the Western Caribbean Sea. Shaking reported in Miami.

Significant Magnitude 7.7 earthquake was reported in the Western Caribbean Region south of Cuba between Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.
Light shaking felt as far away as Miami and south Florida, with more moderate shaking felt in Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Jamaica.
Per the National Tsunami Warning Center, there is NO Tsunami threat for the U.S. East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico states.
Waves up to one meter(1-3 feet) were possible above tide level for the coasts of Jamaica, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico and the Cayman Islands.
Additional aftershock of 4.4 magnitude earthquake reported nearby