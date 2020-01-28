Significant 7.7 Magnitude Earthquake in the Western Caribbean Sea. Shaking reported in Miami.

No Tsunami Threat for the Gulf Coast of the United States

Significant Magnitude 7.7 earthquake was reported in the Western Caribbean Region south of Cuba between Jamaica and the Cayman Islands.

Light shaking felt as far away as Miami and south Florida, with more moderate shaking felt in Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Jamaica.

JUST IN: Significant earthquake hits parts of Jamaica. Reports of it being felt in Kingston, St Andrew, St Ann and Manchester. Where are you? Did you feel it? — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) January 28, 2020

Per the National Tsunami Warning Center, there is NO Tsunami threat for the U.S. East Coast and the Gulf of Mexico states.

Here's the "shake map" from @USGS showing it was also felt as far west as the Mayan Riviera, which just like South Florida felt light shaking. The green dots in the Cayman Islands are reports of moderate shaking. Again the M7.7 #earthquake occurred at 2:10 PM EST at a depth 10 km pic.twitter.com/SZHbEopPGt — John Morales (@JohnMoralesNBC6) January 28, 2020

Waves up to one meter(1-3 feet) were possible above tide level for the coasts of Jamaica, Belize, Cuba, Honduras, Mexico and the Cayman Islands.

Additional aftershock of 4.4 magnitude earthquake reported nearby