Showers continue to spread across the area and will continue off and on through the evening with a few embedded pockets of heavier rain. Look for the rain to taper off later tonight ahead of the next round of rain on Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures will hover in the upper 60s to around 70 through the rest of the day.

A stronger system will push in on Thursday with high rain chances for everybody. That rain will continue into early Friday until the front pushes through. Highs will be around 70 through Thursday but only around 50 behind the front Friday and into the weekend.

We could also see some stronger storms on Thursday and Thursday evening and we are currently under a level 1 threat outlook from the Storm Prediction Center for severe weather. S

After that it looks dry but much cooler through the weekend.