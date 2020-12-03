Showers today then a cool weekend

Rain chances will continue through the day on Thursday and into Thursday night

Rain chances will continue through the day on Thursday and into Thursday night. A cold front moving through the region will continue to push showers through the area.

The heaviest rain amounts will stay offshore and along the coastal areas to the south. Expect light to moderate showers inland. This activity will continue tonight before clearing out Friday morning.

Look for a warmer afternoon with temperatures near 70. After that cooler air moves back in for the weekend. Expect upper 50s Friday and highs only around 60 on Saturday and Sunday.

Another trough moving through on Sunday will bring a reinforcing shot of cool air for early next week. There are some hints that we could see a few showers on Sunday as well but right now it looks light and sparse.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/



Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/



Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season