Showers today then a cool weekend

Weather

Rain chances will continue through the day on Thursday and into Thursday night

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances will continue through the day on Thursday and into Thursday night. A cold front moving through the region will continue to push showers through the area.

The heaviest rain amounts will stay offshore and along the coastal areas to the south. Expect light to moderate showers inland. This activity will continue tonight before clearing out Friday morning.

Look for a warmer afternoon with temperatures near 70. After that cooler air moves back in for the weekend. Expect upper 50s Friday and highs only around 60 on Saturday and Sunday.

Another trough moving through on Sunday will bring a reinforcing shot of cool air for early next week. There are some hints that we could see a few showers on Sunday as well but right now it looks light and sparse.

Check out current conditions near you: wgno.com/weather/maps-and-radar/

Stay up to date with the latest forecast: wgno.com/weather/forecast/

Download the WGNO Weather App to stay connected this hurricane season

Share this story

7 - Day and Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

71° / 54°
Rain and thunder
Rain and thunder 90% 71° 54°

Friday

58° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 58° 45°

Saturday

61° / 49°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 61° 49°

Sunday

60° / 46°
Morning showers
Morning showers 30% 60° 46°

Monday

60° / 42°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 60° 42°

Tuesday

56° / 42°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 0% 56° 42°

Wednesday

62° / 46°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 62° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

65°

8 AM
Showers
50%
65°

68°

9 AM
Rain
70%
68°

70°

10 AM
Showers
60%
70°

70°

11 AM
Showers
70%
70°

71°

12 PM
Light Rain
90%
71°

70°

1 PM
Heavy Rain
90%
70°

70°

2 PM
Thundershowers
70%
70°

70°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

69°

4 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
69°

68°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
68°

66°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
66°

65°

7 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
65°

65°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
65°

65°

9 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
65°

65°

10 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
65°

63°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
63°

63°

12 AM
Showers
50%
63°

61°

1 AM
Showers
50%
61°

61°

2 AM
Showers
50%
61°

60°

3 AM
Showers
40%
60°

59°

4 AM
Cloudy
20%
59°

58°

5 AM
Cloudy
20%
58°

57°

6 AM
Cloudy
20%
57°

56°

7 AM
Cloudy
20%
56°

Popular

Latest News

More News