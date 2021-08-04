Showers this morning but overall shifting south

A zone of rainfall development is still with us over the lower parts of the lakes and near the I-10 corridor. That area will continue to see showers through mid-morning. Otherwise though the main rain chances will be moving towards the coast by later this afternoon.

Drier air will be moving in tonight behind the front. It will actually feel nice when you wake up and step outside on the north shore by Thursday morning. We will see some lows in the upper 60s.

Mainly dry Thursday with spotty afternoon storms coming back by Friday through the weekend.