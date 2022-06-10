Rain is weakening as it moves across the area this evening. This will mean showers continue to drift through but nothing too heavy. Temperatures will be pleasant with the low to mid 70s.

After that rain will move out tonight and we will wait for scattered showers and storms again on Saturday. It won’t be as widespread as today but locally heavy downpours will still be possible. Street flooding could occur with any heavy downpours. Highs will top out around 90 and temperatures will stay hotter where rain does not develop.

Rain chances go down by Sunday and early next week as temperatures get back into the low 90s.