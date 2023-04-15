After heavy rain and strong storms moved through earlier today, we are now seeing a break from the wet weather. Cloud cover is expected to stick around through the evening as temperatures remain cool in the 60s.

Another round of showers and thunderstorms will be possible later tonight as a front pushed across the area.

Some of the storms may produce locally heavy rainfall on already saturated grounds, which may lead to minor flooding in areas that are low-lying or have poor drainage. A Flood Watch is in effect through Sunday morning. Gusty winds and an isolated tornado are also possible.

The latest models show the storms moving through between 10 p.m. tonight and around 1 a.m. Sunday. Once the rain moves east, clouds will slowly filter out through late Sunday morning. Mostly clear skies are expected Sunday afternoon through Tuesday.