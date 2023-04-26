Tonight, temperatures are expected to fall from the 70s this evening to the mid 60s by midnight. Early Thursday morning, lows will likely reach the upper 50s north and low to mid 60s south.

Tomorrow, temperatures will be slightly warmer in the upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. While a couple isolated showers cannot be ruled out Wednesday, there is a much better chance for rain on Thursday as an area of low pressure across the area.

Rain chances are up to about 70 to 80 percent Thursday to account for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some of which may be strong or even severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of the area under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale. The main threats in any severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.

A few showers may linger into early Friday before dry weather returns for the first day of Jazz Fest.