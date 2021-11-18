Showers possible today ahead of afternoon cold front

Weather

Another cold front will be moving through Thursday afternoon with a cooler and drier airmass behind it by Friday morning. Temperatures out ahead of the front will climb into the mid 70s by early afternoon.

Look for scattered showers through the morning with the majority of those to the southwest of New Orleans. Some spotty storms will be possible as well. We already have some scattered storms around that area and offshore.

Behind the front this afternoon we will see much cooler and breezy conditions tonight. Look for low 40s north with upper 40s to low 50s south.

Friday will be clear and cool with mid 60s. Another beautiful weekend is on the way with clouds increasing by Sunday evening ahead of the next cold front.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

76° / 51°
Showers
Showers 44% 76° 51°

Friday

64° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 64° 53°

Saturday

73° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 7% 73° 63°

Sunday

76° / 57°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 19% 76° 57°

Monday

64° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 64° 48°

Tuesday

60° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 60° 53°

Wednesday

72° / 62°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 14% 72° 62°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

67°

7 AM
Few Showers
32%
67°

68°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
68°

71°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
71°

74°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
74°

74°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
16%
74°

75°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
13%
75°

75°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
22%
75°

75°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
24%
75°

75°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
17%
75°

73°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
73°

70°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
70°

69°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
13%
69°

67°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
67°

65°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
5%
65°

64°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
64°

63°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
63°

61°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
61°

60°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
60°

59°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

59°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

57°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
1%
57°

57°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
57°

56°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
56°

55°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
55°

