Showers possible today ahead of afternoon cold front

Another cold front will be moving through Thursday afternoon with a cooler and drier airmass behind it by Friday morning. Temperatures out ahead of the front will climb into the mid 70s by early afternoon.

Look for scattered showers through the morning with the majority of those to the southwest of New Orleans. Some spotty storms will be possible as well. We already have some scattered storms around that area and offshore.

Behind the front this afternoon we will see much cooler and breezy conditions tonight. Look for low 40s north with upper 40s to low 50s south.

Friday will be clear and cool with mid 60s. Another beautiful weekend is on the way with clouds increasing by Sunday evening ahead of the next cold front.