NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A cool night is on the way Saturday night as temperatures drop into the 50s.

Scattered showers will continue off and on overnight.

Rain chances are elevated once again on Sunday as another cold front moves across the region. Scattered showers will be possible ahead of the front, but widespread storms are not anticipated at this time. Look for upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures get cooler to start the week with upper 50s Monday and Tuesday.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts