NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Moisture from the Gulf continues to move through the area on your Thanksgiving which is bringing some showers to the area. This activity is most widepsread along the coast and then tapers off farther inland. Execpt showers to continue with this system through early Friday.

Cloudy skies will likely for the remainder of this week and early next week as temperatures stay slightly below average for late November. Typically this time of the year, New Orleans sees a high temperature of about 69 degrees. High temperatures are forecast to stay in the upper 50s to mid 60s for the next several days.

Rain chances are elevated once again on Sunday as another cold front moves across the region. Scattered showers will be possible ahead of the front, but widespread storms are not anticipated at this time.

