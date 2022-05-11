We start to see rain back in the forecast starting Thursday afternoon and that trend will continue over the next few days. Look for warm temperatures in the upper 80s each day before that rain develops. These storms will be moving north to south around an area of low pressure to our east.

At this point it doesn’t look like we will see a washout during any one day, but by mid to late afternoon rain will be developing and moving through. Expect locally heavy downpours and lightning with the storms. There could also be a few stronger storms that produce strong wind gusts and small hail.

This pattern will continue through Saturday with coverage around 50-60% and then become a bit more hit or miss on Sunday. After that it looks like we dry out again early next week.