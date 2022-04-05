You may want to grab an umbrella as you head out the door today as rain chances increase to about 60 to 70 percent. There is a risk for severe storms once again Tuesday morning into the early afternoon, but it is a little lower than the last two rounds of severe weather that we have experienced in recent weeks.

The Southshore is under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather Tuesday, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center’s scale.

North of Lake Pontchartrain, some near the Mississippi state line are under an “Enhanced Risk,” threat level 3 out of 5.

Models show a line of showers and thunderstorms moving through the area mid-morning Tuesday, likely between 7 a.m. and noon. Most of the heavy storm activity will be well to our north, but some heavy downpours and gusty winds can still be expected as the line progresses eastward.

The rain clears out Tuesday afternoon and we’ll see mostly sunny skies return on Wednesday.

Wednesday, our high temperatures will be very warm, likely reaching the upper 80s. A cold front then moves through and temperatures drop into the lower and mid 70s Thursday through Saturday.