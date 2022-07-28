Rain has been developing around the area through the day Thursday and that trend will continue through early evening before rain tapers off.

Like the past few days the immediate New Orleans area will have a higher chance of some downpours and isolated street flooding will be possible in any storms that don’t move. It looks like a lot of that will end though since we saw development early in New Orleans.

Friday the rain chance increases just a bit into the 50-60% range. Overall it still looks more widespread on the south shore than north. Temperatures will mainly top out 90-92 through Friday.

The weekend looks a bit more typical in terms of spotty showers and storms. Because of that temperatures will go up a bit into the 92-94 range.