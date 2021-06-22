Showers and storms again today

We are already seeing scattered showers and a few storms this morning. That may help to stabilize the atmosphere a bit and prevent as many heavy downpours as yesterday. Still though, rain chances will remain high.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect today for a good portion of the area where we have seen locally heavy rain the past few days. This means that it won’t take much to cause street flooding this afternoon as rain and storms redevelop.

Expect spotty showers through the morning as temperatures climb into the upper 80s. Like Monday though we will likely see numerous storms develop in the afternoon. These storms will have the chance to produce very heavy downpours that cause flooding.

Wednesday rain chances will be a bit more spotty but still above normal. By Thursday we get back into that more spotty coverage typical of summer. Look for highs in the low 90s for the second half of the week.