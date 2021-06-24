Showers already out there this morning

Rain chances will be on the high side again for your Thursday. We already have some showers that have developed and are moving north towards the I-10 corridor. No street flooding with these but they will produce brief periods of heavy rain.

More of the same by this afternoon. As daytime heating kicks in look for scattered storms later today. We will likely see very heavy rain within these and not much movement, so street flooding will again be a possibility.

Look for afternoon storms to continue Friday through the weekend although a little less overall.

Afternoon highs will continue to be around 90 over the next few days with very humid conditions.