Showers already out there this morning

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Rain chances will be on the high side again for your Thursday. We already have some showers that have developed and are moving north towards the I-10 corridor. No street flooding with these but they will produce brief periods of heavy rain.

More of the same by this afternoon. As daytime heating kicks in look for scattered storms later today. We will likely see very heavy rain within these and not much movement, so street flooding will again be a possibility.

Look for afternoon storms to continue Friday through the weekend although a little less overall.

Afternoon highs will continue to be around 90 over the next few days with very humid conditions.

New Orleans 7 Day & Hourly Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

88° / 77°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 88° 77°

Friday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 87° 77°

Saturday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 39% 87° 77°

Sunday

85° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 85° 77°

Monday

86° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 41% 86° 77°

Tuesday

87° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 37% 87° 77°

Wednesday

87° / 78°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 36% 87° 78°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
41%
79°

80°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
80°

81°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

84°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
84°

86°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
13%
86°

87°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
21%
87°

85°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
50%
85°

87°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
87°

86°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
56%
86°

86°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
86°

86°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
68%
86°

86°

5 PM
Thunderstorms
61%
86°

85°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
85°

84°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
23%
84°

82°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
19%
82°

82°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
16%
82°

81°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
81°

80°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
8%
80°

80°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
14%
80°

80°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
80°

79°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
19%
79°

79°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
79°

78°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
24%
78°

