A Tornado Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for a large portion of Louisiana and Mississippi, including most locations north and west of Lake Pontchartrain.

A Tornado Watch means that conditions are favorable for the development of a tornado. If a tornado forms or is likely to occur, a Tornado Warning will be issued. Be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts should they be issued overnight.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana under a “Slight Risk” for severe weather, which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale. Closer to the Louisiana/Mississippi state line, a small portion of Tangipahoa and Washington Parishes are under an “Enhanced Risk,” threat level 3 out of 5.

The main threat in any strong or severe storms that develop will be damaging wind gusts, but a few tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Some locations may also see isolated heavy rainfall as the system moves through the area.

The wet weather is expected to clear Thursday and cooler temperatures are set to return for the upcoming weekend.