Good Morning, New Orleans! The first week of the year will include a little bit of everything, but we are starting out with fog across the region yet again! A Dense Fog Advisory is issued for everyone in our viewing area through 8AM.

Winds will remain out of the south as a warming trend continues. A couple rounds of storms will arrive Tuesday presenting a possible severe weather threat. The Storm Prediction Center is issuing an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5) for Northshore locations and Southshore locations as well as a Slight Risk (Level 2 out of 5) for coastal Southshore locations, so have ways to receive warnings. This is all out ahead of yet another cold front pushing east Tuesday.

All modes of severe weather are possible including tornadoes, straight line winds, and flooding.

Expect 70s for highs through mid-week with a couple spots making it to upper 50s or 60s, instead, by late week.

More seasonal weather returns by late week just in time for the Twelfth Night celebrations!