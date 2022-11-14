Another storm system moving out of Texas will bring rain and storms across the area later this evening and tonight. There is a low end chance that some storms could become severe.

The biggest question will be the track of the low over the next several hours. If it stays just offshore along with the warm front that will keep stronger storms offshore as well. However if any of the warmer and more unstable air moves inland, then the severe weather threat does as well.

The Storm Prediction Center has a level 1 threat outlook for tonight basically for areas south of I-12. Strong wind gusts and isolated tornadoes would be possible with any storms that intensify in these areas.

Rain moves east by early Tuesday we stay cool over the next few days. Look for low 60s Tuesday but only 50s for highs the rest of the week with low 50s on Thursday. The coldest night looks to be Thursday night at the moment where areas north of I-10 could see freezing temperatures early Friday.