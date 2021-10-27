Severe weather threat this afternoon

A strong cold front will move across the area tonight bringing with it some nice fall weather over the next few days. That front will also bring strong storms with it and some of these could be severe. The main line looks to swing through between 4 and 8 PM. As that line moves through expect very heavy rainfall along with gusty winds and an isolated tornado.

We could also see isolated cells develop out ahead of the main line. Those storms would also have a tornado threat with them if they develop and intensify. Have a way to receive warnings if they are issued for your area and take shelter if your area is under a warning.

After the front look for windy and cooler weather on Thursday. Fall comes back in a big way through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Friday and low 70s through the weekend with lows in the 40s and 50s.