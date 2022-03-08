A low pressure system moving along the cold front that is stuck over the area could produce strong to severe storms in part of the area later this evening and tonight. The Storm Prediction Center currently has a level 2 threat outlook over areas near the coast with a level 1 outlook extending back to New Orleans.

Temperatures Tuesday evening are in the 50s farther north but are in the mid to upper 70s along the coast and just offshore. Dewpoints are also in the low 70s in those warmer areas indicating they are south of the front. That means warmer and more unstable air that could fuel severe storms.

Look for rain to develop this evening as the low moves across the area. Stronger storms will be possible mainly east of New Orleans through very early Wednesday morning.

As the low moves east it pushes the front farther south. This means a cooler day Wednesday with highs only getting into the low 60s. Look for off and on showers during the day Wednesday as well, especially south of I-12.

Thursday looks drier with low 70s and then we still have that big front coming through Friday night with a shot of winter on Saturday.