What a gorgeous forecast for Sunday! Expect plenty of sun with highs in the low 70s on Sunday.

The next rain chance comes in Monday. That could also be a chance for some stronger storms so stay tuned for details on that. Right now the timing looks to be late Monday into Tuesday morning. Look for some scattered showers and a few storms through the day Monday with the main line of storms Monday night.

The SPC does have us in a level 2 severe weather threat for areas along and north of I-12. This is the first severe weather threat since March so be ready to have a way to get warnings if issued for your area.

Expect another round of cooler air behind that as we head into Thanksgiving.