A few showers are moving across the Greater New Orleans area this morning, and more wet weather is on the way this afternoon and evening. Rain chances for the second half of the day increase to about 70 to 80 percent.

A cluster of thunderstorms is expected to develop over northern Louisiana and Central Mississippi by midday, before moving south toward the Gulf Coast by late afternoon. Some of the storms may be strong or severe, with high wind gusts being the main threat.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed most of Southeast Louisiana and South Mississippi under a “Slight Risk,” which is threat level 2 out of 5 on their scale. That threat rises to a level 3 out of 5, an “Enhanced Risk,” for the northern tier of Washington and Tangipahoa Parishes into southwestern Mississippi.

High temperatures will still warm into the low 90s for most of the area ahead of any rain that develops. After the rain clears later this evening, expect temperatures to stay warm overnight with lows dropping only into the upper 70s and lower 80s.